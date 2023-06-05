Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives $11.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $128.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,962 shares of company stock valued at $74,613. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,850,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

