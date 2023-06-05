Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PSTG opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

