Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$65.14

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 51,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,996,347.20. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 3.5 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$53.58 and a 1-year high of C$71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.