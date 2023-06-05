Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of FLR stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Fluor has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor



Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

