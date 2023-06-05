Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives $116.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.73. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.30 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

