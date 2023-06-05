Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $271.67

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $292.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

