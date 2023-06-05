Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $75.33

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $925,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,872,410.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,700,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 360,101 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $63.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

