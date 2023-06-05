Head to Head Analysis: Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) versus Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allogene Therapeutics and Organovo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 3 9 0 2.62 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Organovo.

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -150,207.69% -50.21% -41.36% Organovo N/A -44.55% -40.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $234,000.00 3,496.47 -$332.63 million ($2.44) -2.30 Organovo $1.50 million 9.99 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.26

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Organovo beats Allogene Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About Organovo

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.