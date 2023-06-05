Head to Head Analysis: Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and Cannabis Sativa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.59 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.30 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.70

Analyst Ratings

Cannabis Sativa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wag! Group and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 189.70%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats Wag! Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. engages in the telemedicine business while seeking opportunities in brand development and marketing of products and services to the cannabidiol and marijuana industries. Its Telemedicine, PrestoCorp offers an online telemedicine platform providing customers with access to knowledgeable physicians to obtain a medical marijuana recommendation. The company was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

