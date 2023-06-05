HC Wainwright Raises Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $144.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.25.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of LGND opened at $75.31 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.
Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,489,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,921,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,611,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
