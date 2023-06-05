HC Wainwright Raises Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $144.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.25.

Shares of LGND opened at $75.31 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 6,408 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $490,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 4,444 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $343,076.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,898. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,690,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 449,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,454 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $7,489,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $7,921,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,611,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

