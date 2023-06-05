Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of MRCY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.83, a PEG ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 302,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $5,457,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

