Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.
Shares of MRCY opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.83, a PEG ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
