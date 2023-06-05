Financial Contrast: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) versus Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.02% 1.38% 0.79% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -57.38% -18.10% -4.26%

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 243.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 418.13%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 6.42 $117.25 million $0.23 78.13 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.33 -$226.72 million ($3.76) -0.51

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.