DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) vs. Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Financial Analysis

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Top KingWin and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 3 4 2 0 1.89

DLocal has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.08%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $418.92 million 7.40 $108.68 million $0.37 28.27

This table compares Top KingWin and DLocal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A DLocal 25.14% 32.96% 15.48%

Summary

DLocal beats Top KingWin on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Rating)

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.