StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

Insider Transactions at Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMEX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

