QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

