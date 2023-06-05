PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.80 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

