Critical Analysis: Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Tripadvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -379.35% -172.11% -58.50% Tripadvisor -1.25% 5.30% 1.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $235.20 million 1.04 -$720.17 million ($3.26) -0.32 Tripadvisor $1.49 billion 1.53 $20.00 million ($0.16) -101.50

This table compares Blend Labs and Tripadvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tripadvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and Tripadvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 4 1 0 2.20 Tripadvisor 4 7 1 0 1.75

Blend Labs currently has a consensus price target of $2.24, indicating a potential upside of 113.49%. Tripadvisor has a consensus price target of $23.47, indicating a potential upside of 44.50%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Summary

Tripadvisor beats Blend Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

