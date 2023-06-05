NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NetEase by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

