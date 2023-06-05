Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$13.78

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUN shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 4.6 %

TSE LUN opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

