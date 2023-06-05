Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.43.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qualys stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.44. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,313 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,434 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Qualys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,955,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

