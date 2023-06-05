Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIF. Cormark reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Price Performance

TSE:AIF opened at C$47.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 248.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.77.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.79%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.