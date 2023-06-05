Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Target Price at $197.50

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on WILYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Danske upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken lowered Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Demant A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

