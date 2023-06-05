Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $35.42

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.8 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

