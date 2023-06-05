Reviewing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) and First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First Resource Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.89 $3.74 billion N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp $21.79 million 1.65 $5.63 million $1.81 6.45

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than First Resource Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Resource Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and First Resource Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A First Resource Bancorp 23.70% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo and First Resource Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Resource Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 82.88%. Given Intesa Sanpaolo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intesa Sanpaolo is more favorable than First Resource Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats First Resource Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

About First Resource Bancorp

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

