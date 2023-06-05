Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.
MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after purchasing an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 306,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pediatrix Medical Group (MD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.