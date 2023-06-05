Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,439,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after purchasing an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,569,000 after buying an additional 306,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.