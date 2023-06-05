Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Silgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Silgan by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

