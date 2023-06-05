Raymond James Trims Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Target Price to C$0.40

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Eguana Technologies Stock Up 5.1 %

Eguana Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

