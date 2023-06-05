Raymond James Cuts Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Price Target to C$0.95

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Deveron from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Deveron alerts:

Deveron Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVRNF opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. Deveron has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$0.49.

Deveron Company Profile

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.