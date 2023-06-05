Royal Bank of Canada Raises Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 670

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 610 ($7.54) to GBX 670 ($8.28) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $591.00.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

