Head-To-Head Contrast: Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Smart Share Global has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -24.92% -23.96% -16.37% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Smart Share Global and Aristocrat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 97.01%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart Share Global and Aristocrat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $411.50 million 0.55 -$103.12 million ($0.40) -2.16 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aristocrat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global.

Summary

Smart Share Global beats Aristocrat Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aristocrat Group

Aristocrat Group Corp. engages in the provision distilled spirits products. It offers vodka under the Big Box Vodka brand. The company was founded by Melanie S. Maute on July 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

