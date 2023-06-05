Contrasting Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Magic Empire Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.74 -$2.62 billion ($10.21) -6.32 Magic Empire Global $11.20 million 3.74 N/A N/A N/A

Magic Empire Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global -81.21% -38.28% -1.94% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coinbase Global and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 6 11 9 0 2.12 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coinbase Global currently has a consensus target price of $61.48, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Magic Empire Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

