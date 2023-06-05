GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) versus Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Financial Comparison

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GCM Grosvenor and Janus Henderson Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 4 5 0 0 1.56

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $23.11, suggesting a potential downside of 15.21%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor $440.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.20 billion 2.05 $372.40 million $2.13 12.80

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Janus Henderson Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group 16.86% 9.07% 6.14%

Dividends

GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.4%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

