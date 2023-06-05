Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Rating Increased to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABX has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.40.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.38, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 675.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

