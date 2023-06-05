Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) versus Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Critical Review

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) and Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -42.03% -34.34% Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 12.13 -$33.69 million ($0.40) -2.63 Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Brookline Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Compugen and Brookline Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 328.57%. Given Compugen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compugen beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

