Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) versus ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) Head to Head Review

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -32.09% -15.81% -13.17% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Paltalk has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paltalk and ZipLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.63 million 2.31 -$3.41 million ($0.37) -7.19 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paltalk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Paltalk and ZipLink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About ZipLink

ZipLink, Inc. provides wholesale Internet connectivity services. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

