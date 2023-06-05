MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) vs. Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerus and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 2 1 0 2.33 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 115.71%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.73%. Given Cerus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cerus is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -29.64% -66.12% -21.47% MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerus and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cerus and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $162.05 million 2.52 -$42.78 million ($0.27) -8.37 MiMedx Group $280.62 million 2.38 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -20.64

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cerus. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Cerus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Cerus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Cerus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

