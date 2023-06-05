Head to Head Contrast: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.37 $317.70 million $1.75 24.82

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Adtalem Global Education 5.54% 13.67% 7.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Renovare Environmental and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. The Walden segment covers more than 100 online certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. The Medical and Veterinary segment consists of degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

