SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 116,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

