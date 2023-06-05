SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
SPTN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $37.75.
SpartanNash Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 63,747 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after buying an additional 566,957 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 116,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SpartanNash Company Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.