Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RRR. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,869,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,320,000 after acquiring an additional 379,034 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 80,998 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

