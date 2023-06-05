Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $128.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

About Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 337,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,971,000 after acquiring an additional 524,040 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.