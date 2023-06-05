Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $128.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $106.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
