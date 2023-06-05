Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trustmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.