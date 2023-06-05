Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Veritex Stock Performance

VBTX stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

