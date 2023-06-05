Analyzing Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises -6.08% -8.15% -2.86% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $14.10 billion 0.58 -$183.00 million ($2.27) -9.72 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 16.40 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -4.85

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and Envirotech Vehicles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Envirotech Vehicles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Icahn Enterprises and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats Envirotech Vehicles on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC. The Energy segment holds ownership in CVR Energy, Inc., which owns majority interests in two separate operating subsidiaries, CVR Refining, LP and CVR Partners, LP. The Food Packaging segment holds ownership in Viskase Cos., Inc., which is engaged in the production and sale of cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. The Metals segment operates through PSC Metals, Inc., which engages in the business of collecting, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as the processing and distribution of steel pipe and plate products in the Midwest and Southern U.S. The Real Estate segment consists of rental real estate, property development and resort activities. The Home Fashion segment operates through WestPoint Home LLC, which consists of manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, distributing

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

