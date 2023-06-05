Head-To-Head Analysis: Origin Bancorp (OBK) & Its Competitors

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Origin Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Origin Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp Competitors 993 7820 6648 305 2.40

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 34.03%. Given Origin Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97% Origin Bancorp Competitors 24.91% 12.85% 1.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $383.88 million $87.71 million 9.66 Origin Bancorp Competitors $2.10 billion $328.74 million 9.64

Origin Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.60, meaning that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 15.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Origin Bancorp peers beat Origin Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.