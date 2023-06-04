Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,402 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

