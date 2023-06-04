Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,856 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $62,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.