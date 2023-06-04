Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Tobam raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,990 shares of company stock worth $2,129,117. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

IRM stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

