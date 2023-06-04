Credit Suisse AG Has $71.73 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,223 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $71,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Trading Up 3.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of GM stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

