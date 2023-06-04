American International Group Inc. Sells 399 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Up 3.9 %

IEX stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.