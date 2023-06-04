BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Clorox were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

